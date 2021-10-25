CHRISMAN — Qualifying for the state meet was not possible a year ago in the IHSA cross country season.
Because Covid-19 pandemic, the IHSA didn’t hold a state meet, instead opting for just a regional and sectional competition.
This year, the state meet is once again scheduled for Detweiler Park in Peoria and the road to a state championship started on Saturday with the IHSA Class 1A regional meet at Chrisman High School.
The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys and the Oakwood/Salt Fork girls each advanced to this week’s sectional meet in Decatur. The Blue Devils were third out of nine teams and the Comets were sixth.
“Survive and advance was the name of the game today,’’ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Todd Orvis said. “We had a goal of not only getting out of regionals, but we wanted to finish second because we know that next weekend to qualify for state, we have to beat these teams, outside of St. Joe.’’
The St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans were the runaway winners of the regional title with 33 points as all five of its runners finished in the top 10, but Paxton-Buckley-Loda was second with 79 points and then came Bis-Henn/Ross-Al with 85 points. It’s the third straight year for the Blue Devils to advance to the sectional meet.
“This let us know where we are at and who we have to beat next week,’’ said Orvis, noting that the Blue Devils will without one of its seven runners on Saturday. “We should be full strength next Saturday.’’
In the individual competition, BHRA senior Eli Mojonnier spent part of his race having a pleasant conversation with PBL senior Ryder James and Urbana University High senior Henry Laufenberg.
“Honestly, we were talking about how muddy it was,’’ said Mojonnier, noting that the three of them have been racing against each other for years. “But, when we talked about whatever to get our minds off of running.’’
Is this normal?
“No, but today, Ryder and I knew were going to pull ahead and put people away. Henry came with us,’’ Mojonnier said. “We were enjoying it while we can.’’
About midway through the 3-mile race, James pulled away from Mojonnier and Laufenberg as he won the event with a time of 15 minutes, 45.3 seconds. Mojonnier (16:20.1) was second and Laufenberg (16:26.2) was third.
“I was going to go with Ryder, but he went out too fast for me,’’ Mojonnier said. “I asked Henry if he was going to chill with me and we could have a good time. That’s what we did.
“I knew there was nothing I could do. Ryder was going to win no matter what I did. I just tried not to get hurt, because it gets more challenging when we get to sectionals and state.’’
Actually, Mojonnier said Saturday’s race played out just like he thought it would go earlier in the week.
“Ryder is one of my best friends,’’ Mojonnier said. “We have good races in track and cross country. It seems like I’m better in the shorter track races like the 800 and he is better in the longer races like cross country. We both have our specialty races.’’
Also finishing in the top 10 for the Blue Devils was senior Emerson Thorlton, who was ninth with a time of 16:59.9.
“He had a rough start to the season and it took him a while to recover from Covid,’’ Orvis said. “I still don’t think he has reached his peak, but we are seeing little improvements each week. He is absolutely necessary for our success.’’
Also qualifying for the sectional meet was the Notre Dame de LaSalette team led by an 11th-place finished from Christopher Halligan and Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior John Phipps.
In the girls race on Saturday, the Oakwood/Salt Fork team advanced to the sectional meet for the second time in four years as the Comets also qualified in 2018.
The top finisher for Oakwood/Salt Fork was sophomore Macie Russell, who was 10th with a time of 19:29.1.
“Honestly, we didn’t know if we were going to have enough runners for a full team because of injuries,’’ said Russell as the Comets had the required five competitors on Saturday. “We were just trying to run smart and get a good time.’’
Tolono Unity claimed the title title with 29 points, followed by Urbana University High.
In the individual race, Kate Ahmari of Uni High was the champion with a time of 18:13.1 as she finished 27 seconds ahead of Erica Woodard of Unity.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al sophomore Gabriella Moreman (19:08.4) was fifth and qualified for the sectional meet as an individual.
“I have a little bit of an injured knee and I surprised myself with how well I ran,’’ Moreman said. “I know I’m not where I’m supposed to be this year, so I just went out did whatever I could do to make it to sectionals.
“I came close to getting 19 minutes flat, but I have to get myself into the 18:30s in the next two weeks.’’
Russell acknowledged that she went out a little too fast over the first mile.
“I was trying to stay up with the lead pack and I was like 6:10 for the first mile,’’ Russell said. “I’m not upset with my time, but there is always room for improvement.’’
Also qualifying individually for the sectional meet was Hoopeston Area senior Allison Pickett.
