ROSSVILLE — The best runners of the Vermilion Valley Conference came together for the VVC meet at Hubbard Trail Golf Course on Tuesday.
In the end, it was Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin who won both the boys and girls team titles.
Josh Gernand led the Blue Devils in the boys race, taking third with a time of 17 minutes, 32 seconds, while Utah Thomas was seventh (19:00), Noah Drude was 13th (19:47) and Daniel McKinney was 15th (19:54).
Schlarman was third as a team with Jack Barber leading the way at 11th place (19:34). Hoopeston Area had two top ten finishes with Eli Hasting (18:30) and Keenan Anderson (18:39), Eli Kennel was eighth for Armstrong-Potomac (19:35), Bryson Capansky led Oakwood/Salt Fork in 10th (19:19), Seth Ellis was the top finisher for Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm in fourth (18:01) and Josiah Schlueter was 29th to lead Westville (22:34).
In the girls race, Aleah Potter was second for BHRA (21:25), while Addie Hensold was fifth (22:41), Reesey LaBean was seventh (23:53) and Nevaeah Scott was eighth (24:13).
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Macie Russell won the race with a time of 20:18, while teammate Kalie Tison was sixth (22:50) and Armstrong-Potomac's Cala Reifsteck was ninth (24:47).
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Rossville
Vermilion Valley Conference
Team scores — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 57, 2. Iroquois West 78, 3. Schlarman Academy 103.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Bryson Grant (IW) 15:36, 2. Drew McTaggert (Watseka) 17:04, 3. Josh Gernand (BHRA) 17:32, 4. Seth Ellis (Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm) 18:01, 5. Eli Hasting (Hoopeston Area) 18:30
BHRA (57) — 3. Gernand 17:32, 7. Utah Thomas 19:00, 13. Noah Drude 19:47, 15. Daniel McKinney 19:54, 19. Everett Crawley 20:49, 37. Michael Rodgers 28:11.
Schlarman — 11. Jack Barber 19:34, 18. Liam Boarne 20:30, 21. Salvado Guerrerro 21:04, 25. Mark Lehmann 22:12, 28. Erik Vasquez 22:30
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm — 4. Ellis 18:01, 30. Jack Cody 22:35, 34. Amos Neal 24:47, 35. JJ Arnold 25:49.
Oakwood/Salt Fork — 10, Bryson Capansky 19:19, 14. Brayden Edwards 19:48, 17. Logan Henthorn 20:15, 23., Ben Darling 21:27.
Hoopeston Area — 5. Harting 18:30, 6. Keenan Anderson 18:39, 24. Christian Kirts 21:40, 26. Owen Garrett 22:17.
Armstrong-Potomac — 8. Eli Kennel 19:05, 22. Donavan Gudauskas 21:05., 33. Isaiah Newnum 24:26.
Westville — 29. Josiah Schlueter 22:34, 36. Sam Sellers 25:52, 38. Jamie King 37:20.
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Rossville
Vermilion Valley Conference
Team scores — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22, 2. Iroquois West 28.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Macie Russell (Oakwood/Salt Fork) 20:18, 2. Aleah Potter (BHRA) 21:25, 3. Samantha Harlte (IW) 21:50, 4. Gretchen Willms (IW) 22:39, 5. Addie Hensold (BHRA) 22:41.
BHRA (22) — 2. Potter 21:25, 5. Hensold 22:41, 7. Reesey LaBean 23:53, 8, Nevaeah Scott 24:13, 15. Maya McCool 35:11
OSF — 1. Russell 20:18, 6. Kalie Tison 22:50, 14. Addie Wright 30:18.
Armstrong-Potomac — 9. Cala Reifsteck 24:47.
