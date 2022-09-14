DANVILLE — "Eighty percent of success is just showing up" is a quote that is often attributed to director, writer, comedian and actor Woody Allen.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils were the only cross country team at the Vermilion County Meet with both a full boys team and a full girls team.
That was all it took for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al to collect the team titles at Kickapoo State Park.
Individually for the girls, Oakwood/Salt Fork junior Macie Russell claimed her second County Title with a winning time of 20 minutes, 52.30 seconds, while BHRA junior Elleannah Hedgecock was second.
In the boys race, it was Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm freshman Seth Ellis winning the County Championship with a time of 18:13.01 with BHRA senior Josh Gernand taking second.
For the complete story on the Vermilion County cross country meet see either the printed edition of the Commercial-News or the online edition on Thursday.
