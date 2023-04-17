URBANA — The philosophy of the Danville track program has always been about the team.
While the sport of track and field is comprised of several individual events, developing a cohesive team chemistry has been paramount.
That was on full display at the Urbana Open on Saturday.
Danville, which had won the Rantoul Invitational a week earlier, made a few lineup adjustments in an effort to win both the varsity and the freshman/sophomore divisions at McKinley Field.
“Today was a fun day,’’ Danville boys coach Tyler Arnholt said. “First off, we got to bring a lot of kids to bigger invite that had both varsity and freshman/sophomore events.
“But the best part was the kids that showed up performed very well.’’
The Vikings just missed the sweep of the team titles, taking second in the varsity division behind Champaign Central (143-109) but Danville did claim the freshman/sophomore title over Urbana (98-68).
“We came into this meet thinking we had a very good chance to win the freshman/sophomore division,’’ Arnholt said. “This was a chance for the coaches to see these young kids run together, and it let some of the juniors and seniors get some more experience in individual events.
“We could have probably put some of our younger kids in the varsity events and they might have placed, but we wanted to give them a meet where they could run as a group for their own title.’’
Leading the Vikings in the varsity competition was senior Matthew Thomas as he both hurdle races and the pole vault — but it was his time in the 110-meter hurdles (15.02 seconds) that was the most noteworthy.
“That is my personal best,’’ said Thomas, whose time in the 300 hurdles (42.48) was well off of his season best of 41.83. “I’ve figured out a different way to do my warmups for the 110s. I feel faster and looser. I did it again today and I felt really good over the hurdles.’’
But, it was his performance in the pole vault that was bothering the senior.
He easily won the event, clearing 4.0 meters (13 feet) on his first attempt. With no one left in the event, he moved the bar up to 4.55 meters (15 feet). He missed on all three attempts.
“I had a new pole today in the vault,’’ Thomas said. “Once I had the win, I put it up to 15 feet. None of my attempts were very good. We still have some stuff to work on.’’
Thomas, who was a state qualifier in the pole vault a year ago, admitted his goal was to clear 15 feet on Saturday. But, the quickness of the meet seemingly caught up to him.
“I feel like I did both hurdle races and the pole vault in like an hour,’’ he said. “I kind of rushed my vault attempts so that I could get ready for the 300 hurdles.
“But overall, I think it was a good day, especially in the hurdle races.’’
Danville’s other two victories in the varsity division came from Curtis Beasley in the discus (37.43 meters) and PerSius Menifield in the high jump (1.87 meters).
“I was really happy for both Curtis and PerSius,’’ Arnholt said. “PerSius is definitely someone that we will be leaning on later this year to score some points.’’
Senior O’Shawn Jones-Winslow made it a 1-2 sweep for the Vikings in the high jump as he took second.
“In my 10 years at Danville, I can’t remember a time when we went 1-2 in the high jump,’’ Arnholt said. “We would love to see those guys continue battling each other for those victories.’’
Other top placewinners in the varsity division for Danville came from Kijana Woods, who was second in the 200, Kaden Young, who was second in the triple jump, Collin Lomax, who was second in the shot put and Tommy Harris Jr., who was 3rd in the 300 hurdles.
In the freshman/sophomore events, Danville got individual victories from Taeven Harris in the shot put, Victor Jones in the high jump, Matthew Sherman in the pole vault and DaPrince Clark in the triple jump, while the relay team of Jamie Clark, DaPrince Clark, JaVaughn Robinson and Jayden Rowell claimed the 800-meter relay title.
