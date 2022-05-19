O'FALLON — Danville's Matthew Thomas will make his move to next week's IHSA Class 3A state meet thanks to his efforts in Thursday's sectional.
Thomas was third in the pole vault with an attempt of 4.16 meters and will compete in Charleston in that event. He also was fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.88).
The rest of the meet was halted by the weather and the last three events: Triple jump, discus and the 1,600 relay, will be held on Friday in Chatham.
