MONTICELLO, Ind. — The Seeger boys track team took third as a team in an IHSAA Sectional meet at Twin Lakes High School on Thursday.
Ethan Hernandez was second in the 100 meter run (11.35 seconds) and 400 run (51.41) and third in the 200 (23.72) to lead the Patriots and will be running those events in regional action. Konner Brenner was second in the 800 (2:09.37), Nathan Odle was third in the 1,600 (4:49.64) and 3,200 (10:34.98) and Cody Waling was third in the 110 hurdles (16.52).
The 3,200 relay team of John Puterbaugh, Austin Thomas, Tucker Herndon and Brewer was second at 8:50.33 and the 1,600 team of Landon Dispennett, Brenner, Herndon and Finn McLain was third at 3:41.01.
North Vermillion was fifth with most of their success in field events. Jeremiah Ziebart won the shot put (46 feet, 8 inches) and discus (146-4) for the Falcons while Elijah Peaslee won the long jump (19-4). Cody Tryon was second in the 200 (23.54) and Atticus Blank was second in the shot put (44-7 3/4).
Fountain Central was eighth with Hayden Kler winning the 3,200 (10:25.54) and Covington was 10th with Bradley Lewsader taking third in the 800 (2:10.32).
The athletes that advanced will move on to next Thursday's regional at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
