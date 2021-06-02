CATLIN — Salt Fork's Garrett Taylor swept the two throwing events, shot put and discus, as the Storm finished third out of seven teams on Tuesday night.
Mahomet-Seymour, behind three first-place finishes from CJ Shoaf, won the meet with Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond taking second.
Taylor's winning toss in the shot put was 14.70 meters, just missing his season best of 14.77, while his first-place effort in the discus was 50.14 meters.
Also claiming an individual title for the Storm on Tuesday was Tate Johnson in the triple jump with a leap of 11.85 meters, just 1 centimeter off of his season best jump of 11.86.
But when it came to season bests on Tuesday, the Salt Fork 800 relay team of Ben Jessup, Nathan Kirby, Ethan McLain and Johnson easily eclipsed their personal best. The Storm relay won the event with a time of 1 minute, 31.69 seconds and their previous best was 1:32.69. And although they didn't finish first, Salt Fork's 1,600 relay team of Jessup, McLain, Johnson and Brysen Vasquez ran a season best 3:38.85 with a second-place finish to Mahomet-Seymour, who had a winning time of 3:35.44.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which finished fifth, got a victory from junior Eli Mojonnier in the 1,600 with a time of 4:25.23. Mojonnier defeated Layton Hall of Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, who was the 2020 IHSA Class 1A sectional cross country champion in Decatur with Mojonnier finishing third.
Westville, which finished sixth, got a third-place finish from Tyler Miller in the 300 hurdles, while Schlarman Academy, which finished seventh, got a third-place finish from Chris Brown in the 100 meters.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Salt Fork Invite No. 3
Team scores — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 124, 2. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 75, 3. Salt Fork 71, 4. Urbana University High 33.5, 5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 28, 6. Westville 14, 7. Schlarman Academy 4.5.
Individual results
100 meters — 1. Finnian Davison (ALAH) 11.74, 2. Deangelo Hughey (MS) 11.99, 3. Chris Brown (Schlarman) 12.01.
200 — 1. Max Allen (ALAH) 23.14, 2. Finnian Davison (ALAH) 23.46, 3. Jonathan Yu (Uni) 24.53.
400 — 1. Reggie Edmonds (ALAH) 53.46, 2. Tyler Lewis (MS) 54.38, 3. Nate Lundstrom (MS) 55.86.
800 — 1. Henry Laufenberg (Uni) 2:07.22, 2. Matthew Sims (MS) 2:09.12, 3. Jacob Duzan (ALAH) 2:09.75.
1,600 — 1. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 4:25.23, 2. Layton Hall (ALAH) 4:27.56, 3. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 4:35.29.
3,200 — 1. Layton Hall (ALAH) 10:24.12, 2. Hayden Grotelueschen (MS) 10:28.65, 3. Ben Wallace (MS) 10:28.66.
110 hurdles — 1. CJ Shoaf (MS) 14.20, 2. Nathan Kirby (Salt Fork) 15.03, 3. Jacob DePratt (Salt Fork) 17.64.
300 hurdles — 1. CJ Shoaf (MS) 40.10, 2. Nathan Kirby (Salt Fork) 43.19, 3. Tyler Miller (Westville) 45.68.
400 relay — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 45.48, 2. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 45.70, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47.99.
800 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Ben Jessup, Nathan Kirby, Ethan McLain, Tate Johnson) 1:31.69, 2. Mahomet-Seymour 1:34.78, 3. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 1:36.87.
1,600 relay — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 3:35.44, 2. Salt Fork 3:38.65, 3. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 3:41.02.
3,200 relay — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 8:18.42, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10:00.18, 3. Westville 11:11.58.
High jump — 1. CJ Shoaf (MS) 2.00 meters, 2. Henry Laufenberg (Uni) 1.75, 3. Ivan Favilla (Uni) 1.65.
Long jump — 1. Will Parrott (MS) 6.10 meters, 2. Landon Waldrop (ALAH) 6.02, 3. Ethan McLain (Salt Fork) 5.91.
Triple jump — 1. Tate Johnson (Salt Fork) 11.85 meters, 2. Cole Marshall (MS) 11.78, 3. Dylan Diaz (Salt Fork) 11.38.
Shot put — 1. Garrett Taylor (Salt Fork) 14.70 meters, 2. Lane Tate (Salt Fork) 12.67, 3. Sam Garber (MS) 12.35.
Discus — 1. Garrett Taylor (Salt Fork) 50.14 meters, 2. Karson McKee (MS) 38.73, 3. Robert Byron (MS) 38.31.
