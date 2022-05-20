ST. JOSEPH — Top local teams traveled to St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday for an IHSA Class 1A sectional.
Salt Fork took second as a team to the host Spartans and had top state finalists in Nathan Kirby, who won the 110 meter hurdles (14.80) and the 200 (22.61), while Garrett Taylor won the shot put (16.53m) and was second in the discus (48.65m), Dylan Diaz was second on the triple jump (12.61m), Brysen Vasquez was second in the 200 (23.00) and Ben Jessup was fourth in discus (43.99).
Also, the 400 relay team of Vasquez, Ben Jessup, Ethan McLain and Kirby won in 43.65, the 800 relay team of Vasquez, Jessup, Diaz and McLain won in 1:31.90,
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was fourth with Eli Mojonnier winning the 800 (2:01.41) and 1,600 (4:27.51) to return to Charleston, while Emerson Thorlton was second in the 3,200 run (10:35.09), the 1,600 team of Murphy McCool, Isaiah Tidwell, Ayden Ingram and Mojonnier was second (3:38.22) the 3,200 team of Ingram, Joshua Gernand, Eli Godwin andTidwell was second in 8:59.52 and the 400 team of Logan Hughes, Evan Cole, Rhett Harper and McCool was third (44.12).
Oakwood was seventh as Austin McDaniel was second in the triple jump (12.31m) and third in the 110 hurdles (15.90). Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman was 10th with Karson Lewsader winning the high jump (1.95m) and Jace Bina taking second in the long jump (6.31m).
The qualifiers will start IHSA Class 1A state tournament action on Thursday.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At St. Joseph
Class 1A sectional
Team results — 1. St. Joseph-Ogden 206, 2. Salt Fork 166, 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 150, 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 128, 5. Tri-Point 62, 6. Iroquois West 60, 7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53, 8. Oakwood 48, 8. St. Anne 48, 11. St. Thomas More 46, 12., Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 44, 12. Westville 26, 12. Watseka 26, 14. Armstrong-Potomac 16, 14. Milford 16, 16. Hoopeston Area 10, 17. Fisher 8, 18, Clifton Central 2
Individual results
High jump — 1. Karson Lewsader (GRFC) 1.95m, 2. Spencer Wells (M) 1.85m
Long jump — 1. Cabott Craft (STM) 6.54m, 2. Jace Bina (GRFC) 6.31m
Triple jump — 1. Dylan Diaz (SF) 12.61m, 2. Austin McDaniel (O) 12.31m
Pole Vault — 1. Cameron Grohler (PBL) 3.70m, Charlie Schmitz (SJO) 3.55m
Shot Put — 1. Garrett Taylor (SF) 16.53m, 2. Clayton Leonard (IW) 15.27m
Discus — 1. Brock Trimble (SJO) 50.35m, 2. Taylor 48.65m, 3. Cannon Leonard (IW) 48.46m, 4. Ben Jessup (SF) 43.99m, 5. Clayton Leonard (IW) 43.98
100 meters — 1. Reece Curtis (SA) 11.28, 2. Tyler Burch (SJO) 11.35
200 meters — 1. Nathan Kirby (SF) 22.61, 2. Brysen Vasquez (SF) 23.00
400 meters — 1. Curtis 52.38, 2. Awstace Grauer (GCMS) 52.66
800 meters — 1. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 2:01.41, 2. Ryan Hendrickson (STM) 2:01.65
110 hurdles — 1. Nathan Kirby (SF) 14.80, 2. Bobby Mogged (TP) 15.40, 3. McDaniel 15.90
300 hurdles — 1. Mogged 41.08, 2. Mason Bruns (PBL) 42.29
1,600 — 1. Mojonnier 4:27.51, 2. Bryson Grant (IW) 4:31, 3. Ryder James (PBL) 4:39.17
3,200 — 1. James 10:09, 2. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 10:35.09
400 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Vasquez, Jessup, Ethan McLain, Kirby) 43.65, 2. SJO 43.87, 3. BHRA (Logan Hughes, Evan Cole, Rhett Harper, Murphy McCool) 44.12
800 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Vasquez, Jessup, Diaz, Ethan McLain) 1:31.90, 2. SJO 1:33.10
1,600 relay — 1. SJO 3:34.77, 2. BHRA (McCool, Tidwell, Ingram, Mojonnier) 3:38.22
3,200 relay — 1. SJO 8:53.28, 2. BHRA( Ingram, Joshua Gernand, Eli Godwin, Tidwell)
