Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.