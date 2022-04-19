CUMBERLAND — The Salt Fork boys track team ended up second to Newton at the Pirate Invitational.
Nathan Kirby won the 110 (15.83 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.74) for the Storm, while Garrett Taylor won the shot put (51 feet, 3 1/2 inches) and discus (168-5.50) and Kamdyn Keller won the triple jump (37-9). Ben Jessup was second in the 200 (24.76) and discus (129-0), Evan Webb was second in the triple jump (36-00), Ethan McClain was third in the 100 dash (11.91) and Brysen Vasquez was fourth in the 400 (53.22).
The 400 relay team of Vasquez, Jessup, McLain and Kirby won in 44.73 for Salt Fork, who will be at the Tuscola Open on Friday.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Cumberland
Pirate Invitational
Team results — 1. Newton 148, 2. Salt Fork 113, 3. St. Anthony 78, 4. Altamont 39, 5. Casey-Westfield 33, 6. Cumberland 33, 7. Heritage 26, 8. Vandalia 15, 9. Brownstown 10, 9. Palestine-Hutsonville 10, 11. Shiloh 8, 11. Teutopolis 8
Individual results
High jump — 1. Ben Roedl (A) 6-0
Long jump — 1. Ryan Richards (CW) 19-10 1/2, 13. Evan Webb (SF) 16-1 1/2
Pole Vault — 1. Max Sager (SA) 10-0
Triple jump — 1. Kamdyn Keller (SF) 37-9, 2. Webb 36-0
Shot Put — 1. Garrett Taylor (SF) 51-3 1/2
Discus — 1. Taylor 168-5 1/2, 2. Ben Jessup (SF) 129-0
100 meters — 1. Parker Wolf (N) 11.61, 3. Ethan McLain (SF) 11.91
200 meters — 1. Logan Duncan (A) 24.43, 2. Jessup 24.76
400 meters — 1. Evan Schafer (W) 51.65, 4. Brysen Vasquez (SF) 53.22
800 meters — 1. Owen Mahaffey (N) 2:04.87, 6. Tyler Smoot (SF) 2:16.65
110 hurdles — 1. Nathan Kirby (SF) 15.83
300 hurdles — 1. Kirby 43.74
1,600 — 1. Griffin Elder (SA) 4:42.44, 7. Logan Henthorn (SF) 5:27.72
3.200 — 1. Elder 10:20.21, 6. Henthorn 12:20.83
400 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Vasquez, Jessup, McLain, Kirby) 44.73
800 relay — 1. Casey-Westfield 1:40.16, 4. Salt Fork (Grant Wilson, Keller, Gavin Holmes, Jackson Darnell) 1:50.10
1,600 relay — 1. Newton 3:36.28, 3. Salt Fork (Tyler Smoot, Kirby, Vasquez, McLain) 3:46.76
3,200 relay — 1. Newton 8:48.79, 4. Salt Fork (Camden Smoot, Tyler Smoot, Webb, Bryson Capansky) 9:49.19
