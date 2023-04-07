HOOPESTON — A year ago, the Salt Fork Storm saw its run of three straight Vermilion County track titles come to an end at the hands of the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils.
Salt Fork still went on to to claim the 2022 IHSA Class 1A State Title.
On Thursday night at Hoopeston Area High School, the Storm regained their supremacy in the county with a 37-point victory (181-144) over those Blue Devils.
And the Storm did it without senior Nathan Kirby, who was held out because of a hamstring injury.
“We were a little short-handed, but we’ve got a little more depth this season,’’ Salt Fork coach Philip Surprenant said. “We had some people step up in spots and we got it done.
“Not having Kirby was a big loss, but these dudes were ready to go.’’
One of those dudes that stood out to Surprenant and was awarded ‘man of the meet’ championship belt was senior Ty Smoot, who won both the 800- and 1,600-meter races. His time of 2:07.38 in the 800 was his personal best by nearly five seconds.
“Ty Smoot was ready to go today,’’ said Suprenant. “He and I have a great relationship and we have been going all week on this day, especially the 800, the mile (1,600) was more of an afterthought.
“To get a PR (personal record) by five seconds was super awesome. He started out a little slow after basketball, but he is getting into track form.’’
Smoot wasn’t the only double event winner for the Storm on Thursday night.
For third straight year, Garrett Taylor won both the shot put and discus events. And while he was pleased with the victories, he was a little disappointed in his winning throws.
“It wasn’t my greatest, but it was good enough for today,’’ he said. “I always want to go for more. I like to set my standards high. I want to win every meet, but I also would like to set new records.’’
Taylor, a two-time state champion in the discus, had a winning toss of 50.69 meters or about 166 feet, 4 inches to win the discus on Thursday. It was about 5 feet shorter than his record throw of 52.13 meters (171 feet) from last year.
“I needed to be in more control. My balance wasn’t very good and I need to fix that,’’ he said. “That’s always kind of been a little thing for me and today, it just wasn’t as good as I needed it to be.
“In the end, I was able to win both events and that’s all that matters, but I definitely want more.’’
Other individual victories for Salt Fork came from senior Ben Jessup in the long jump and Brysen Vasquez in the 400.
Second-place Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin got a pair of first-place finishes from senior Michael Hackman in the 100 and 200 races, while junior Ayden Ingram won the high jump and triple jump events.
Westville, which was third in the team standings, got two first-place finishes from Tyler Miler in the 110 and 300 hurdle races.
In the relay events, Salt Fork won the 400 while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 events.
Rounding out the team standings were Oakwood in fourth, Hoopeston Area was fifth, Armstrong-Potomac took sixth and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman was seventh.
