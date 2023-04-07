HOOPESTON — Ty Smoot's victories in the 800 and 1,600 meter races helped the Salt Fork Storm reclaim the Vermilion County track championship Thursday night in Hoopeston.
Also claiming two individual titles for the Storm was senior Garrett Taylor in the shot put and the discus events. It's the third straight year that Taylor has won both of these events in the County meet.
Other individual victories for Salt Fork came from senior Ben Jessup in the long jump and Brysen Vasquez in the 400-meter race.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, last year's champion, took 2nd in the team standings, followed by Westville, Oakwood, Hoopeston Area, Armstrong-Potomac and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
See Saturday's edition of the Commercial-News for the full story including photos and results.
