CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys track team had 141 points to outdistance Danville's 127 as part of a meet Tuesday.
Ethan McLain won the 200 meter dash (23.58 seconds) and long jump (5.77 meters) for Salt Fork, while Garrett Taylor won the discus (45.91) and took second in the shot put (13.97) and Aidan Skinner won the 3,200 run (12:29), The 400 relay team of Ben Jessup, Nathan Kirby, McLain and Johnson won in 4.66 and teamed up again to win the 800 in 1:34.33.
Danville had winners in the 800 with Michael Compton winning in 2:15.44, while Eric Turner won the 110 hurdles (14.81), Matthew Thomas took the 300 hurdles (45.43), Kaden Young won the triple jump (10.88) and Semaj Taylor took the shot put (14.06).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was fourth at 75 with Emerson Thorlton winning the 1,600 (4:55.08) and Murphy McCool winning the 100 (11.95) and took second in the 400 (52.41).
Oakwood was sixth with Eli Ronk taking second in the 800 (2:16.49) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:26.65).
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Catlin
Team results — 1. Salt Fork 141, 2. Danville 127, 3. Iroquois West 78, 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 75, 5. Academy High 27, 6. Oakwood 12.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Ethan McLain (SF) 5.77, 2. Fontell Shelby (D) 5.53, 3.Caleb Robinson (D) 5.01
High jump — 1. Sam Laufenberg (AH) 1.57, 2. Evan Webb (SF) 1.56, 3. Ayden Ingram (BHRA) 1.52
Triple jump — 1. Kaden Young (D) 10.88, 2. Tate Johnson (SF) 10.83, 3. Webb 10.62
Shot put — 1. Semaj Taylor (D) 14.06, 2. Garrett Taylor (SF) 13.97, 3. Matthew McQuown (D) 12.24
Discus — 1. Taylor 45.91, 2. Ben Jessup (SF) 38.225, 3. Joseph Irons (D) 35.75
100 meters — 1. Murphy McCool (BHRA) 11.95, 2. Yonh Min Philiph 9AH) 12.03, 3. Brysen Vazquez (SF) 12.05
200 meters — 1. McLain 23.58, 2. Jessup 24.00, 3. Philiph 24.30
400 meters — 1. Connor Price (IW) 52.16, 2. McCool (BHRA) 52.41, 3. Vasquez 55.57
800 meters — 1. Michael Compton (D) 2:15.44, 2. Eli Ronk (O) 2:16.49, 3. Tony Espinosa (IW) 2:20.15
110 hurdles — 1. Eric Turner (D) 14.81, 2. Nathan Kirby 15.94, 3. Matthew Thomas (D) 16.53
300 hurdles — 1. Thomas 45.43, 2. Damian Alvarado (IW) 50.57
1,600 — 1. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 4:55.08, 2. Lucas Alvarez (IW) 5:08.55, 3. Compton 5:20.34
3,200 — 1. Aidan Skinner (SF) 12:29.49
400 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Jessup, Kirby, McLain, Johnson) 44.66, 2. Danville (Shelby, Turner, Robinson, Micah McGuire) 46.42, 3. Iroquois West 47.12
800 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Jessup, Kirby, McLain, Johnson) 1:34.33, 2. BHRA (Leighton Meeker, Isaiah Tidwell, Nick Garmon, Logan Hughes) 1:42.58, 3. Danville (Isaiah Odomes, Cameron Gray, Jacob Spearman, Telito Brigham) 1:45.57
1,600 relay — 1. Iroquois West 3:45.79, 2. BHRA (Eli Mojonnier, Thorlton, Tidwell, McCool) 3:46.85, 3. Danville (Nolan Spangler, Keyshon Gray, McGuire, Thomas) 3:53.43
3,200 relay — 1. IW 9:24.15, 2. BHRA (Joshua Gernand, Kayden Trimble, Eli Godwin, Ayden Ingram) 10:40.46
