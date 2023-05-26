CHARLESTON — Every high school track athlete in Illinois dreams about running in the state finals on the big blue track at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Murphy McCool is no different.
In his three track seasons with the Blue Devils, McCool has advanced to state as part of a relay team, but they fell short of reaching the state finals.
This year, McCool not only made it as a member of the 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin but he also qualified as an individual in the 400 meters.
On Thursday, McCool finally realized his dream qualifying for the state finals in the 400 with a time 50.96 seconds.
"Today didn't go exactly how we wanted, our 4-by-4 (1,600) relay team didn't perform to our best,'' said McCool. "But I was able to make it in the 400, and that has ultimately been my goal since I got into high school.
"Running on Saturday in the state finals at Eastern has always been my focus.''
McCool, who has seemingly ran everything from sprints to distance races, says the 400 has always been favorite.
"Even though I hate it every time I have to run it, I just love that finish and the way you feel after it,'' he said. "It's the perfect distance between an all-out sprint and a distance race.''
And how did he assess his performance on Thursday?
"I felt like I got out a little too quick, but my coach thought I got out perfect,'' said McCool. "I was still close to my PR (personal record), but it didn't feel how I wanted it to feel.''
He will get one more chance and this time it will be for a state championship.
That's something that Garrett Taylor and the Salt Fork Storm did last year and they started their defense on Thursday in fine form.
Taylor, the two-time defending state champion in the discus, finds himself atop the standings after his first three throws in the preliminaries with a toss of 53.69 meters of 176 feet, 1 inch. His two other throws were 52.83 meters and 51.17 meters.
"I wanted to go further, but series-wise, I was very consistent which I'm happy with that,'' Taylor said. "The wind wasn't the greatest, but that's still not an excuse. I still have to go out there and punch a good throw.''
Taylor also finds himself leading the shot put after the prelims with a toss of 18.47 meters or 60 feet, 7.25 inches.
"It was a really good day for the shot,'' said Taylor, whose third throw was just under 20 meters but he was called for a foul. "I was really hoping that I could have saved that last one. That was probably my best ever.''
In addition to Taylor's exploits in the throws, the Storm saw both its 400- and 800-meter relay teams win their heats and qualify for Saturday's finals.
"That was our goal coming in and we did that,'' said Salt Fork senior Ben Jessup. "The winner of each heat automatically qualifies for the finals and that is the ultimate goal for today.''
Salt Fork senior Nathan Kirby, who has been hobbled by a hamstring injury, ran only his second 110-meter hurdles race on Thursday, qualifying for the finals with a time of 14.78 seconds — it was the second fastest time in the prelims behind Auburn's Jackson Kern.
"It's nice to see him running and feeling good,'' said Jessup.
Joining Kirby in the finals of the 110 hurdles will be Schlarman Academy freshman Jerrius Atkinson, who also qualified in the 300 hurdles.
Atkinson, who is also a member of the Schlarman Academy baseball team, acknowledged he likes being able to do both sports in the spring.
"I'm glad that Schlarman lets me do both. I feel like I'm good at both the hurdles and baseball,'' he said. "I just have to manage my time and get to both practices. It's not that hard, I just have to put my mind to it.''
Vermilion County will also be represented in the 300 hurdles by Westville junior Tyler Miller, who just missed qualifying in the 110s.
"The 300s are really my race,'' Miller said. "I've been training for this all year and I think I put it all together today and did what I needed to do.''
Miller, who ran a personal best of 40.47 seconds, admitted having Daryl Okeke of Judah Christian in his heat race was very helpful.
"I've raced him before and he helped me get my PR,'' Miller said. "I have to credit my coaches for helping me all season. I really didn't want to disappoint them today and I don't think I did.''
Also making Saturday's state finals was Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Ayden Ingram as he qualified in both the long jump (6.01 meters) and high jump (1.88 meters) on Thursday.
"I was able to pull through on my final jump to make the finals,'' said Ingram about the long jump, an event he's only been doing for a few weeks. "Honestly, I probably should be here, so it feels really good to make the finals.''
Ingram nearly didn't make the high jump finals as he needed all three attempts to clear 1.85 meters or 6 feet, 0.75 inches.
"I think the nerves were getting to me on the first two attempts,'' he said. "I just relaxed and then I felt really good.''
The Class 1A state track and field finals will be held today at O'Brien Field. Action begins at 10 a.m.
