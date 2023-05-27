CHARLESTON — Most people agree that athletics can build character within the athletes.
It has also been said that adversity reveals that character.
That was never more evident than Friday afternoon at the IHSA Class 3A state track and field meet at O’Brien Field in Charleston.
Danville senior Matthew Thomas failed in all three attempts to clear 4.30 meters or 14 feet, 1.25 inches, a height that he had easily cleared eight times this season.
It left the future Western Illinois athlete completely heartbroken.
So what happened?
“That’s a good question,’’ he said. “I haven’t watched the film yet. I either hit it on the way up or I hit it on the way down. All three times, I didn’t feel myself hit it and I didn’t know until the bar was falling as I was falling.’’
His older sister, Hallee Thomas, an athlete at Eastern Illinois was working the pole vault pit, and tried to console her brother.
“She said, ‘it was ok,’ and I said stop lying,’’ Thomas said. “It was nice for her to comfort me and everything, but I didn’t want to talk with anyone. After a bad performance, I just want to be left alone for a little bit.’’
Danville coach Mitch Thomas, father of Matthew and Hallee, also quickly came to talk with his son.
“My dad and coach (Carl) Long started talking to me. They know what they are doing and it helped a little bit,’’ Thomas said.
But, mainly, it was an attitude that pushed Thomas to a victory in his heat of the 110-meter hurdles race and a personal record time of 14.58 seconds — third fastest in Friday’s Class 3A prelims.
“I went into the 110s pissed off, so that probably heled me get a PR,’’ he said.
In the past three weeks, Thomas has seen his time in 110s drop from 15.02 seconds to 14.97 seconds at the Big 12 Meet to 14.79 at the Class 3A sectional to now 14.58 seconds.
Why has he been so successful?
“I’ve asked myself the same question,’’ he said. “I feel like this year that I’ve gotten a lot stronger and I’m for fluent between the hurdles and over the hurdles.
“Things have really started to click this year.’’
While a top-nine finish will make Thomas the first all-stater for Danville since Quemarii Williams, who was ninth in the 200 and fourth in the 400 during the 2019 state meet. He has his mind set on a higher goal. Becoming the first state champion since Johnny Leverenz won back-to-back state titles in the 800 meters in 2013 and 2014.
“I want to win. I look at my times and I’m pretty close,’’ said Thomas. “So, it should be a fur race.’’
Thomas fell short to qualifying for the state finals in the 300 hurdles. His team of 39.83 was a personal best, but the cutoff for the finals was 39.37 seconds.
“I was trying to sprint that last hundred and I realized that I was sprinting,’’ Thomas said. “I broke 40 seconds today, so I’m happy. It’s a good way to end my long hurdle career.’’
Thomas wasn’t the only Viking to qualify for today’s state finals.
Junior DeMarion Forman was the 12th and final qualifier in the discus event with a toss of 44.97 meters or 147 feet, 6 inches and it wasn’t even a good day for Forman.
“I really feel like I could have done better. I didn’t even throw the state-qualifying distance that I did last week at sectionals to get here,’’ said Forman, who did really starting thinking about state track until three weeks ago. “I missed like two months because of a right knee injury.’’
In the past month, Forman has gone from throwing just under 100 feet to a personal best 159-7 at last week’s Edwardsville sectional.
“I’ve really worked hard these last few weeks and it’s paid off,’’ Forman said. “I think some of my problem today was the nerves. This is my first time making it to state.’’
Forman will attempt to become first Danville all-starter in the discus event since Cameron Stringfellow-Ford took third at state in 2010.
