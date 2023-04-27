DANVILLE — Matthew Thomas basically started his track and field career seven years ago at the Wayland-Young Athletic Complex.
On Tuesday night, the Danville senior got his final opportunity to compete as a Viking on his home track.
Thomas, who is better known as ‘Hank,’ went out in style, winning all three of his events, setting a new personal record in the pole vault at 4.65 meters (15 feet, 3 inches), tying his personal best in the 110-meter hurdles (15.02 seconds) and just missing in the 300 hurdles.
“I’ve been running track since I was in sixth grade,’’ Thomas said. “I don’t even know how many meets and practices that I’ve had here. It really means a lot to sweep all three events and get a personal record in the pole vault.’’
His progression in the pole vault has moved him up the state rankings leaderboard.
“Less than a week ago, I cleared 15 feet in a meet at Champaign Central,’’ said Thomas, who was in the top-10 of the state coming into Tuesday’s meet. “To come back and get another PR this week was really nice. I had my eye on 15-3 because that should put me fourth in Class 3A rankings at this point in the season.
“I really want to send a message to the other vaulters in Class 3A that I’m going to be there at the end of the season.’’
And Thomas almost claimed one of his season-long goals.
After setting his personal record in the pole vault at 4.65 meters, he went for a new school record for 4.80 meters or 15 feet, 9 inches.
“The second attempt was definitely the best one,’’ he said. “I basically cleared it, but the standards must have moved as they weren’t at the correct settings.
“That’s unfortunate, but I’m going into the rest of this season knowing that I can do it, I just really wanted to get it in my final home meet.’’
Thomas, who already holds the indoor record at 14-10 1/4, still has a couple of invitationals left on the schedule, as well as the Big 12 Conference meet, the IHSA Class 3A sectional and possibly the Class 3A State Meet.
“That’s an awesome way for a senior to cap his final home meet,’’ Danville coach Tyler Arnholt said. “In the past week, we’ve had a lot of stuff going on within our program with meets and the food drive on Saturday, but Hank continues to put the work in and it’s shown.
“We know that he is going to get that 15-9 at some point this season.’’
Thomas was actually a little surprised that his time in the 110 hurdles equaled his previous best of 15.02 seconds and his time in the 300 hurdles (41.88) was just .05 of a second off his previous best.
“With cold and windy conditions, running as well as I did is a really good sign,’’ Thomas said.
Thomas wasn’t the only Danville senior to pick up three event victories on Tuesday night.
KiJana Woods won both the 100 and 200 races, while also running the leadoff leg on the winning 400-meter relay for the Vikings.
The group of Woods, Jayden Rowell, Kaden Young and senior T.J. Lee set a new season-best time of 43.51 seconds for Danville.
“It’s great having T.J. back,’’ Arnholt said. “Those guys have worked really hard. The first exchange was a little off, but the second was good and the third was probably the best handoff we’ve had this season. We nearly took two seconds off our previous best of 45.43.’’
Arnholt says that Woods has been a pleasant surprise this season for the Vikings.
“He had been a hurdler for his first three seasons,’’ Arnholt said. “We have moved him into sprints and he’s taken off. He never backs down, which makes him a very interesting runner.’’
Another big surprise for Danville on Tuesday was senior O’Shawn Jones-Winslow in the long jump, winning the event with a jump of 6.33 meters or 20 feet, 9 inches.
“He had never done the long jump before tonight,’’ Arnholt said. “That should put him in the top-six within the conference.’’
Being their only home meet of the season, the Vikings had several seniors entered in the 100 and 200 races, along with field events.
“I was really happy for guys like JaAnthony Edmunds and Harry Miller Jr.,’’ Arnholt said. “They work hard every day in practice and we don’t get a chance to run them in any of the invitationals, so tonight was a chance for them to compete.’’
Danville will travel to Champaign Central this Friday for the Gene Ward Invitational.
