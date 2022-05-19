OXFORD, Ind. — The postseason started for local teams in a sectional at Benton Central High School on Thursday.
The major local highlight was in discus with North Vermillion's Jeremiah Ziebart throwing an 168 foot, 1 inch attempt which won the event and was a meet record. Teammate Carter Edney won the shot put (45-6 1/2) and was third in discus (144-2), Elijah Peaslee won the long jump (18-11 1/2) and Atticus Blank was second in the shot put (44-1 1/2).
Hayden Kler won the 3,200 run for Fountain Central, while the 1,600 relay team of Ethan Mellady, Brandon Pigg, Riley Nelson and Seth Martin was second in 3:40.84.
Konner Brenner was third in the 800 for Seeger (2:12.85) while the 400 relay team of Rayce Carr, Ethan Hernandez, Finn McLain and Brock Thomason was third (46.06), the 1,600 relay team of Hernandez, McLain, Brenner and Gabe Coffman was third (3:41.36) and the 3,200 relay team of Hernandez, Ethan Guminski, Brenner and Nathan Odle was second (9:07.80).
Bradley Lewsader took first in the high jump (6-0) for Covington.
The qualifiers will move on to next Thursday's meet at Lafayette Jefferson.
PREP BOYS TRACK
IHSAA Sectional
At Oxford
Team results — 1. Benton Central 138, 2. Twin Lakes 104, 3. Tri-County 80.5, 4. Seeger 67, 5. North Vermillion 51, 6. Carroll (Flora) 50, 7. Frontier 40, 8. Fountain Central 33, 9. North White 23, 10. Delphi 22.5, 11. Covington 15.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Bradley Lewsader (Cov) 6-0, 2. Chase Harner (F) 5-8, 3. Duncan Yandell (BC) 5-8
Long jump — 1. Elijah Peaslee (NV) 18-11 1/2, 2. Ty Gillum (TL) 18-9, 3. Andie Menjivar (NW) 18-2 3/4
Pole Vault — 1. Will Getz (TC) 11-0, 2. Heath Richardson (CF) 10-6, 3. Brandon Terrell (D) 10-0
Shot Put — 1. Carter Edney (NV) 45-6 1/2, 2. Atticus Blank (NV) 44-1 1/2, 3. Collin Wilkinson (BC) 40-4 1/2
Discus — 1. Jeremiah Ziebart (NV) 168-1, 2. Wilkinson 145-2, 3. Edney 144-2
100 meters — 1. Colin Seymour (TL) 10.91, 2. Will Simonton (BC) 11.43, 3. Dalen Woods (F) 11.46
200 meters — 1. Gillum 23.36, 2. Payton Ellis (CF) 23.53, 3. Menjivar 23.78
400 meters — 1. Gillum 50.88, 2. Noah Oilar (TC) 51.14, 3. Logan Doty (TC) 52.01
800 meters — 1. Owen Kottkamp (BC) 2:08.71, 2. Justin Kilmer (TC) 2:08.87, 3. Konner Brenner (S) 2:12.85
110 hurdles — 1. Jacob Lewellen (BC) 15.22, 2.Maxxton Baker-Hooker (TL) 16.17, 3. Heath Richardson (CF) 17.03
300 hurdles — 1. Seymour 41.64, 2. AShton Hollinger (CF) 43.55, 3. Kevin Martinez (TC) 44.17
1,600 — 1. Harrison Wealing (BC) 4:51.24, 2. Stephen Hershberger (BC) 5:01.06, 3. Justin Scott (TL) 5:03.24
3,200 — 1. Hayden Kler (FC) 10:55.38, 2. Wealing 10:59.39, 3 Hershberger 11:12.70
400 relay — 1. Twin Lakes 45.03. 2. Benton Central 46.05, 3. Seeger (Rayce Carr, Ethan Hernandez, Finn McLain, Brock Thomason) 46.06
1,600 relay — 1. Tri-County 3:40.60, 2. Fountain Central (Ethan Mellady, Brandon Pigg, Riley Nelson, Seth Martin ) 3:40.84, 3. Seeger (Hernandez, McLain, Brenner, Gage Coffman) 3:41.36
3,200 relay — 1. Benton Central 8:53.62. 2. Seeger (Hernandez, Ethan Guminski, Brenner, Nathan Odle) 9:07.80, 3. Frontier 9:19.97
