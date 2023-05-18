EDWARDSVILLE — Finishing strong.
Danville senior Matthew Thomas punched his ticket for next week’s IHSA Class 3A state track and field meet in all three of his events — 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the pole vault.
“It really means a lot to me because last year, I just barely missed state for the 110s and I didn’t even get to run the 300s,’’ said Thomas who won the 110s and the pole vault at Wednesday’s sectional meet in Edwardsville. “So, running good races today and qualifying means everything to me right now.’’
Not only did Thomas run well enough to qualify for state, but his winning time in the 110s (14.79 seconds) and his second-place time in the 300s (40.22 seconds) were personal bests.
“Coach (Carl) Long and I have been putting in some really good recently to help me with my form and my speed,’’ Thomas said. “There was some really good competition today, and I was able to put together two really good races.’’
Thomas, who was a state qualifier last year in the pole vault, won the sectional title with a jump 4.61 meters or 15 feet, 1.5 inches.
“I didn’t have my best day form-wise, but I still vaulted close to my personal record,’’ said Thomas, whose PR is 15-3.
Danville head coach Tyler Arnholt called it a really good all-around day for Thomas.
“He went out and accomplished his goal of making it to state in three events,’’ Arnholt said. “He still wants to get that school record in the pole vault and he will get a chance next weekend to do it.’’
While Thomas making it to state in three events was almost an expectation for the Vikings, junior Demarion Forman surprised nearly everyone with his state-qualifying toss of 48.64 meters (159 feet, 7 inches) in the discus. Forman’s throw was his personal best by more than 15 feet.
“Demarion was really making good progress during the indoor season with the shot, taking second in the conference meet,’’ Arnholt said. “But then, he injured his knee lifting weights and he missed the early part of the outdoor season.
“Forman has really only been throwing the discus for the last four weeks and he picked a good time to really step it up.’’
Danville senior Kijana Woods just missed making it to state, taking fifth in the 100 with a time of 11.12 seconds but he was just .02 seconds from second-place and the automatic berth to state.
