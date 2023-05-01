CHAMPAIGN — The Danville boys track team was able to beat out seven other teams on Friday to win the Gene Ward Invitational.
Matthew Thomas won the 110 (15.22 seconds) and 300 (42.07) hurdles and the pole vault (4.11m) for the Vikings, while DeMarion Forman won the discus (43.81m)and Kaden Young won the triple jump (13.04m).
KiJana Woods was second in the 100 (11.41) and 200 (22.66), while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow was second in the high jump (1.84m), Matthew Sherman was second in the pole vault (2.89m) and Davari Boyd was second in the long jump (6.00m).
The Vikings will next compete Thursday at the Bloomington Purple Raider Relays.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Champaign
Gene Ward Invitational
Team results — 1. Danville 136, 2. Champaign Centennial 134.5, 3. Urbana 125.5, 4. Champaign Central 116, 5. Decatur Eisenhower 89, 6. Springfield Southeast 36.5, 7. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 33.5, 8. Decatur MacArthur 24
Individual results
High jump — 1. Voldy Makabu (Centennial) 2.03m, 2. O'Shawn Jones-Winslow (D) 1.84m, 3. Samuel Taylor (Eisenhower) 1.77m
Long jump — 1. Gedeon Kapongo (U) 6.05m, 2. Davari Boyd (D) 6.00m, 3. Elijah Dorsla (Central) 5.95m
Triple jump — 1. Kaden Young (D) 13.04m, 2. Kapongo 12.45m, 3. Jordan Tucker (Eisenhower) 12.40m
Pole Vault — 1. Matthew Thomas (D) 4.11m, 2. Matthew Sherman (D) 2.89m, 3. Nathan Piercy (Centennial) 2.59m
Shot Put — 1. Jordan Steward (Centennial) 13.33m, 2. Tyler Marcum (U) 12.77m, 3. Sincere Walker (Centennial) 12.73m, 4. DeMarion Forman (D) 12.53m
Discus — 1. Forman 43.81m, 2. Connor Rockford (SHG) 40.68m, 3. Marcum 36.95
100 meters — 1. Daniel Lacy (Centennial) 11.12, 2. KiJana Woods (D) 11.41, 3. Plemedie Ibinimion (Centennial) 11.50
200 meters — 1. Lacy 21.97, 2. Woods 22.66, 3. Gary Garner (Eisenhower) 22.97
400 meters — 1. Jackson Gilbert (U) 47.42, 2. Garrett McNeilly (Central) 50.73, 3. Keyon Day (SSE) 53.49
800 meters — 1. Jakob Riley (Central) 2:00.20, 2. Seth Doss (SSE) 2:00.24, 3. Issac Turk (Central) 2:00.71
110 hurdles — 1. Thomas 15.22, 2. Taylor 16.52, 3. Kharthyl Phillips (Central) 17.21
300 hurdles — 1. Thmoas 42.07, 2. Kapongo 43.01, 3. Taylor 43.41
1,600 — 1. Cale Smith (Eisenhower) 4:28.60, 2. Fynn Bright (Central) 4:30.27, 3. Joseph McGinn (Eisenhower) 4:32.26
3,200 — 1. Bright 9:39.19, 2. Aaron Hendron (Centennial) 9:40.03, 3. Caleb Mathias (Central) 9:41.83
400 relay — 1. Urbana 42.91, 2. Centennial 43.04, 3. Central 43.45, 4. Danville (Young, Antuan Lee, Woods, Jayden Rowell) 43.59
800 relay — 1. Urbana 1:30.53, 2. Decatur MacArthur 1:31.88, 3. Centennial 1:31.95, 4. Danville (Boyd, Woods, Rowell, Young, 1:31.95
1,600 relay — 1. Urbana 3:28.14, 2. Central 3:28.48, 3. Springfield Southeast 3:28.48.
3,200 relay — 1. Urbana 8:22.67, 2. Central 9:02.89, 3. Springfield Southeast 9:07.72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.