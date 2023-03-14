BLOOMINGTON — The Danville boys track team ended up fifth on Tuesday at the Big 12 Conference Indoor meet at Shirk Center.
Matthew Thomas won the 60 meter hurdles in 8.50 seconds and the pole vault with an attempt of 4.26 meters for the Vikings, while DeMarion Forman set a personal record with a 14.38m attempt to take second in the shot put. Antuan Lee was second in the 60 dash (personal record 7.14), while Kaden Young was fourth in the 200 (pr 23.62), Davarie Bpyd was fourth in the triple jump (pr 12.29m) and sixth in the long jump (6.05m) and O'Shawn Jones-Winslow was fourth in the high jump (pr 1.85m).
The 800 relay team of Lee, KiJana Woods, Young and Jayden Rowell won in a time of 1:34.04.
Big 12 Indoor Meet
At Shirk Center, Bloomington
Individual results
60 meters — 1. Darrin Dusett (Peoria Richwoods) 7.06, 2. Antuan Lee (Danville) 7.14, 3. Chris Taylor (Normal Community) 7.16.
200 — 1. Pitho Bwandundu (Champaign Central) 23.24, 2. Dussett 23.30, 3. Tahj Bradley (Champaign Centennial) 23.57, 4. Kaden Young (Danville) 23.62.
400 — 1. Amare Harris (Bloomington) 53.11, 2. Nate Witzig (Normal) 53.36, 3. Kaleb Kilgore (Normal West) 53.60, 8. Davari Boyd (Danville) 55.23
800 — 1. Aaron Hendron (Centennial) 2:05.61, 2. Aiden Swanlund (Normal West) 2:07.68, 3. Jakob Riley (Central) 2:08.30.
1,600 — 1. Fynn Bright (Central) 4:36.50, 2. Sky Riddle (Normal West) 4:41.63, 3. Nick Bonn (Central), 4:44,03.
3,200 — 1. Bonn 9:44.63, 2. Riddle 9:46.21, 3. Jack Thomas (Normal) 10:21.60, 7. Evan Vredenburg (Danville) 11:42.29.
60 hurdles — 1. Matthew Thomas (Danville) 8.72, 2. Elijah Kampmann (Normal West) 8.98, 3. Travis Gill (Normal West), 9.08
800 relay — 1. Danville (Antuan Lee, KiJana Woods, Kaden Young, Jayden Rowell) 1:34.04. 2. Bloomington 1:35.12, 3. Normal West 1:36.78
1,600 relay — 1. Normal West 3:36.82, 2. Central 3:39.97, 3. Bloomington 3:48.72.
3,200 relay — 1. Central 8:19.44. 2. Normal West 8:25.11, 3. Normal Community 8:25.32.
High jump — 1. Chris Taylor (Normal Community) 2.03, 2. Adam Beasley (Bloomington) 1.90m, 3. Alex Austin (Normal West) 1.85m, 4. O'Shawn Jones-Winslow (Danville), 1.85m.
Pole vault — 1. Thomas 4.26m, 2. Noah Misukonis (Bloomington) 4.26m, 3. Tyler Petersen (Bloomington) 4.26m.
Long jump — 1. DaShaun Allen (Bloomington) 6.36m, 2. Kaleb Lawson (Peoria) 6.32m, 3. Zenon Rule (Peoria Richwoods) 6.22m, 6. Boyd 6.05m.
Triple jump — 1. Zion Russell (Normal Community) 13.44m, 2. TaShawn Ruffin (Bloomington) 12.54m, 3. Elijah Kampmann (Normal West) 12.43m, 4. Boyd 12.29m, 6. Young 11.93m.
Shot put — 1. Alex Sohn (Normal Community) 19.32m, 2. Demarion Forman (Danville) 14.38m, 3. Zion Franklin (Richwoods) 13.30m, 10. Caleb Robinson (Danville) 11.83m
