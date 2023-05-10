PEORIA — The Danville High School boys track team took fifth at the Big 12 Boys Conference Championship on Wednesday at Peoria Richwoods High School.
Matthew Thomas won the 110 hurdles (14.97 seconds) and 300 hurdles (40.27) in personal best times and won the pole vault (4.46 meters).
DeMaron Forman was second in the shot put (15.16m) and discus (42.31m) for the Vikings, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow was tied for third in the high jump (1.88m) and KiJana Woods was fourth in the 100 (11.28) and 200 (22.87).
The Vikings will return to action next week in an IHSA Class 3A sectional at Edwardsville.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Peoria
Big 12 Conference Championships
Team results — 1. Normal West 97, 2. Normal Community 89, 3. Bloomington 71, 4. Champaign Centennial 69, 5. Danville 63, 6. Peoria Richwoods 52, 7. Urbana 45, 8. Champaign Central 38, 9. Peoria Notre Dame 18, 10. Peoria 16
Individual results
High jump — 1. Chris Taylor (NC) 2.09m, 2. Voldy Makabu (Centennial) 1.99m, 3. O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 1.88m, 3. Adam Beasley (B) 1.88m, 7. PerSirus Menifield (D) 1.73m
Long jump — 1. Beasley 6.80m, 2. Kaleb Lawson (P) 6.64m, 3. Eli McFadden (P) 6.35m, 14. Davari Boyd (D) 5.46m
Triple jump — 1. Zion Russell (NW) 13.26m, 2. Alex Austin (NW) 13.15m, 4. Donovyn Chambers (Centennial) 13.05m, 5. DaPrince Clark (D) 12.64m, 13. Boyd 11.06m
Pole Vault — 1. Matthew Thomas (D) 4.46m, 2. Noah Misukonis (B) 4.31m, 3. Zenon Rule (Richwoods) 4.16m, 7. Matthew Sherman (D) 2.91m
Shot Put — 1. Alex Sohn (NC) 18.66m, 2. DeMarion Forman (D) 15.16m, 4. Zion Franklin (Richwoods) 14.96m, 12. Collin Lomax (D) 12.10m
Discus — 1. Sohn 48.15m, 2. Forman 42.31m, 3. Emerion King (Richwoods) 39.97m, 7. Curtis Beasley (D) 34.77m
100 meters — 1. Daniel Lacy (Centennial) 10.85, 2. Darrin Dussett (Richwoods) 10.96, 3. Amare Harris (B) 11.24, 4. KiJana Woods (D) 11.28, 20. Antuan Lee (D) 12.22
200 meters — 1. Dussett 22.14, 2. Lacy 22.15, 3. Harris 22.65, 4. Woods 22.87
400 meters — 1. Jackson Gilbert (U) 47.18, 2. Lacy 47.37, 3. Kaleb Kilgore (NW) 50.83
800 meters — 1. Aiden Swanlund (NW) 1:59.49, 2. Ethan Snyder (NW) 2:00.47, 3. Joe Ehrlart (Notre Dame) 2:00.90, 14. Manasseh Moore (D) 2:19.29, 17. Joshua Spearman (D) 2:27.17
110 hurdles — 1. Thomas 14.97, 2. Travis Gill (NW) 15.74, 3. Rule 15.86
300 hurdles — 1. Thomas 40.27, 2. Datia Ebengo (B) 41.56, 3. Juan Rojas (NC) 42.11
1,600 — 1. Fynn Bright (Central) 4:29.39, 2. Joseph Yaros (NC) 4:31.61, 3. Sky Riddle (NW) 4:32.43, 13. Jordy Martinez (D) 5:04.44
3,200 — 1. Aaron Hendron (Centennial) 9:48.70, 2. Riddle 9:52.32, 3. Andrew Elward (Notre Dame) 9:52.96
400 relay — 1. Urbana 42.47, 2. Richwoods 42.58, 4. Centennial 42.69, 6. Danville (Woods, Lee. Boyd, Kaden Young) 43.77
800 relay — 1. Bloomington 1:31.44, 2. Normal Community 1:31.99, 3. Normal West 1:32.93, 6. Danville (Woods, Jayden Rowell, Boyd, Young) 1:33.44
1,600 relay — 1. Urbana 3:24.22, 2.Central 3:26.17, 3. Normal West 3:28.94, 9. Danville (Kaden Vance, Dominick Jackson Jr., Christian Davis, Clark) 3:52.01
3,200 relay — 1. Central 8:07.90, 2. Urbana 8:11.52, 3. Normal West 8:24.51
