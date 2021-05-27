BLOOMINGTON — The Danville boys track team ended up ninth in the Bloomington Gold Invitational on Thursday.
Matthew McQuown had the highest finish for the Vikings with a second-place finish in the shot put (12.88 meters), while Matthew Thomas was fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.90 seconds) and the pole vault (3.81m) and Joe Irons was fifth in the discus (37.66m).
Schlarman Academy was also represented in the meet as Chris Brown was sixth in the long jump (5.44m) and discus (34.15m) and was eighth in the 200 dash (24.68) while Jamaal Taylor was seventh in the 300 hurdles (49.85).
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Bloomington
Bloomington Gold Invitational
Team results — 1. Normal West 130, 2. Bloomington 83, 3. Dunlap 69, 4. Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 58, Peoria Notre Dame 50, 6. Champaign Centennial 46, 7. Peoria Richwoods 37, 8. Urbana 33, 9. Danville 22, 9. Peoria Manual 22, 11. Champaign Central 6, 12. Schlarman Academy 2.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Jamari Myer (NW) 6.26m, 6. Chris Brown (SA) 5.44m, 9. Davari Boyd (D) 5.28m
High jump — 1. Jonovan Findley (NW) 1.93m
Triple jump — 1. Leslie Fisher (NW) 13.45m, 9. Kaden Young (D) 9.75m
Pole Vault — 1. Liam McGill (B) 4.72m, 4. Matthew Thomas (D) 3.81m
Shot put — 1. Devin Hale (SHG) 14.47m, 2. Matthew McQuown (D) 12.88m
Discus — 1. Emilio Kabakele (U) 41.81m, 5. Joe Irons (D) 37.66m, 6. Brown 34.15m
100 dash — 1. Brandon Charleston (B) 10.78, 10. Brown 11.82, 12. Fontell Shelby (D) 11.95, 16. Jamaal Taylor (SA) 12.16
200 dash — 1. Charlie Nolan (NW) 22.15, 8. Brown 24.68, 13. Shelby 25.09, 20. Salvador Guerrero (SA) 27.24
400 dash — 1.Daniel Lacy (C) 50.97
800 run — 1. Logan Saufley (NW) 2:04.18, 12. Michael Compton (D) 2:17.83
110 hurdles — 1. Kevyere Mack (PR) 14.63, 4. Thomas 16.90
300 hurdles — 1. Mack 39.84, 7. Taylor 49.85
1,600 — 1. Noah Hopkins (Dunlap) 4:45.25
3,200 — 1. Martin McGrath (SHG) 10:41.80
400 relay — 1. Normal West 43.08, 5. Danville (Boyd, Shelby, Caleb Robinson, Micah McGuire) 47.47
800 relay — 1. Bloomington 1:33.47, 7. Danville (Boyd, Shelby, Robinson, McGuire) 1:41.52
1,600 relay — 1. Normal West 3:38.09
3,200 relay — 1. Dunlap 8:29.39
