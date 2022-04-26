RANTOUL — The Danville boys track team took fourth in a meet at Rantoul with Champaign Centennial, Rantoul, Charleston and St. Thomas More.
Matthew Thomas won the 110 hurdles (16.32 seconds), 300 hurdles (45.76) and the pole vault (3.60m) for the Vikings, while Semaj Taylor won the shot put (13.21m) and the 3,200 relay team won 9:38.
PerSirus Menfield was second in the high jump (5-6), Ronald Poke was second in the 100 meter dash (11.97), Davari Boyd was third in the long jump (6.18m) and DePrince Clark was fourth in the triple jump (10.24m).
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Rantoul
Team results — 1. Champaign Centennial 68, 2. Rantoul 67.5, 3. Charleston 63.50, 4. Danville 54, 5. St. Thomas More 12.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Mello Law (CC) 5-6, 2. PerSirus Menfield (D) 5-6
Long jump — 1. Cabott Craft (STM) 6.47m, 3. Davari Boyd (D) 6.18m
Triple jump — 1. Jacob Flight (C) 12.43m, 4. DePrince Clark (D) 10.24m
Pole Vault — 1. Matthew Thomas (D) 3.60m
Shot Put — 1. Semaj Taylor (D) 13.21m
Discus — 1. Cody Schluter (R) 38.90m, 7. Curtis Beasley (D) 31.12m
100 meters — 1. Jordan Griggs (CC) 11.92, 2. Ronald Poke (D) 11.97
200 meters — 1. Craft 24.19, 10. Phillip Shaw (D) 26.93
400 meters — 1.Alex Geissler (CC) 51.53, 7. Braiden Wilson(D) 56.18
800 meters — 1. Nathan Kelley (R) 2:04.46
110 hurdles — 1. Thomas 16.32
300 hurdles — 1. Thomas 43.76
1,600 — 1. Eli Wilhelm (R) 4:56.81
3,200 — 1. Aiden Pacunas (R) 10:41.89
400 relay — 1. Rantoul 44.65, 3. Danville 46.57
800 relay — 1. Centennial 1:37.19
1,600 relay — 1. Centennial 3:35.50, 3. Danville 3:54.30
3,200 relay — 1. Danville 9:38
