CHAMPAIGN — The Danville boys track team participated in the Champaign Centennial Coed Open on Friday, which is a non-scoring event.
Eric Turner won the 110 meter hurdles (16.65 seconds) and was second in the 300 hurdles (42.47) for the Vikings, while Brent Rickgauer was second in discus (36.93m), Semaj Taylor was third in the shot put (12.97), Matthew Thomas was third in the 110 hurdles (17.68) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.99), Micah McGuire was third in the 400 dash (56.59) and Keyshon Gray was fourth in the 800 (2:14.5).
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Champaign
Champaign Centennial Coed Open
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Daniel Lacy (Centennial) 6.94, 14. Caleb Robinson (Danville) 5.13
High jump — 1. Jonovan Findley (Normal West) 1.93
Triple jump — 1. Leslie Fisher (NW) 13.00
Pole Vault — 1. Liam McGill (Bloomington) 4.41, 5. Matthew Thomas (D) 3.50
Shot Put — 1. Jack Weltha (B) 15.40, 3. Semaj Taylor (D) 12.97
Discus — 1. Weltha 40.93, 2. Brent Rickgauer (D) 36.93
100 meters — 1. Brandon Charleston (B) 11.44, 11. Davari Boyd (D) 12.43
200 meters — 1. Jerome Cranford (Peoria Manual) 24.27, 14. Robinson 27.30
400 meters — 1. Zach Stout (Charleston) 54.61, 3. Micah McGuire (D) 56.59
800 meters — 1. Merdi Ilonga 9B) 2:04.49, 6. Nolan Spangler (D) 2:16.39
110 Hurdles — 1. Eric Turner (D) 16.65, 3. Thomas 17.68
300 hurdles — 1. Davonte Crawford (NW) 41.23, 2. Turner 42.47, 4. Thomas 43.99
1,600 — 1. Henry Laufenberg (Urbana University) 4:52.19, 11. Michael Compton (D) 5:19.18
3,200 — 1. Laufenberg 10:16.38
400 relay — 1. Normal West 43.97, 5. Danville 47.41
800 relay — 1. Bloomington 1:35.41
1,600 relay — 1. Normal West 3:35.43, 4. Danville 3:52.12
3,200 relay — 1. Normal West 8:27.93, 7. Danville 9:53.67
