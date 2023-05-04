BLOOMINGTON — The Danville High boys track team was seventh out of eight teams at the Raiders Relays at Bloomington.
Matthew Thomas won the 300 hurdles in a personal-best 40.85 seconds for the Vikings and was second in the pole vault with an attempt of 4.48m. DeMarion Forman was second in the discus (41.18) and sixth in the shot put (12.42m), Davari Boyd was fourth in the triple jump (12.76m) with teammate Kaden Young fifth (12.79) and O'Shawn Jones-Winslow was fifth in the long jump (6.01m).
The best relay finish for the Vikings was in the 400 with the team of Boyd, Antuan Lee, Young and KiJana Woods taking third at 43.95.
The Vikings will next play in the Big 12 meet on Wednesday at Peoria Richwoods High School.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Bloomington
Raider Relays
Team results — 1. Bloomington 84, 2. Normal West 78, 3. Normal Community 74, 4. Champaign Central 66, 5. Champaign Centennial 56, 6. Dunlap 32, 7. Danville 30, 8. Peoria 14.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Adam Beasley (B) 6.16m 2, Kaleb Lawson (P) 6.12m, 3. Zion Russell (NC) 6.10m, 5. O'Shawn Jones-Winslow (D) 6.01m
Triple jump — 1. TaShaawn Ruffin (B) 3.08m, 2. Zion Russell (NC) 13.07m, 3. Alex Austin (NW) 12.88m, 4. Davari Boyd (D) 12.76m, 5. Kaden Young (D) 12.59m
Pole Vault — 1. Tyler Petersen (B) 4.58m, 2. Matthew Thomas (D) 4.48m, 3. Noah Misukonis (B) 3.93m
Shot Put — 1. Alex Sohn (NC) 18.65m, 2. Jordan Steward (Centennial) 13.84m, 3. Antonio Montoya (NC) 13.13m, 6. DeMarion Forman (D) 12.42m
Discus — 1. Sohn 47.20m, 2. Forman 41.18m, 3. Sincere Walker (Centennial) 38.57m
300 hurdles — 1. Thomas 40.85, 2. Elijah Kampmann (NW) 41.51, 3. Datia Ebengo (B) 42.09
400 relay — 1. Centennial 42.91, 2. Bloomington 42.98, 3. Danville (Boyd, Antuan Lee, Young, KiJana Woods) 43.95
800 relay — 1. Centennial 1:29.80, 2. Bloomington 1:32.36, 3. Central 1:34.29, 7. Danville (Dominick Jackson Jr., JaAnthony Edmunds, Phoenix Parker, Harry Miller, Jr.) 1:37.07
1,600 relay — 1. Central 3:25.53, 2. Normal West 3:25.59, 3. Centennial 3:28.03
3,200 relay — 1. Normal West 8:03.51, 2. Normal Community 8:05.14, 3. Central 9:01.31, 5. Danville (Manasseh Moore, Evan Vredenburgh, Joshua Spearman, Jordy Martinez) 9:46.47
6,400 relay — 1. Central 18:15.80, 2. Normal Community 20:06.92, 3. Dunlap 20:25.79
SMR 800m relay — 1. Central 1:37.37, 2. Normal West 1:38.22, 3. Peoria 1:38.47
DMR 4000m relay — 1. Central 10:46.70, 2. Dunlap 11:15.77, 3. Centennial 11:39.38, 6. Danville (Vredenburgh, Christian Davis, Moore, Martinez) 12:38.85
440 Shuttle Hurdles relay — 1. Normal Community 34.79, 2. Normal West 34.82, 3. Bloomington 36.48
