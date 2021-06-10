BLOOMINGTON — The Danville boys track team did not have any state qualifiers after Thursday's IHSA Class 3A sectional at Bloomington High School.
The highest finisher for the Vikings was Semaj Taylor, who took fifth in the shot put with a attempt of 13.82 meters. Matthew Thomas was sixth in the pole vault (3.70m), eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.41 seconds) and 12th in the 300 hurdles (44.83), while Joe Irons was ninth in the discus (40.09m) and the 400 relay team of Micah McGuire, Kaden Young, Davari Boyd and Fontell Shelby was 10th at 47.04.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.