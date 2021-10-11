GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team continued it's historical run on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over Rushville at the Center Grove Semi-State Championship.
Covington, which has an official enrollment of 292, is the smallest school in more than 30 years to advance to the IHSAA State Tournament with the victory, which is the first-ever semi-state title in program history.
The Trojans (16-0) won both matches in doubles as the No. 1 team of Myles Potter and Nolan Potter remained undefeated on the season with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over the Rushville team of Jenson Smith and Joshua Wainwright and the No. 2 team of Jackson Kindell and Emmett Reynolds posted a 6-1, 6-2 win.
The Lions (20-2) tied things at 2-2 with victories at No. 1 singles from Marlin Hersberger and No. 3 singles from Cameron Jackman.
The deciding match was at No. 2 singles where Covington's Calvin Springer pulled out a 6-4, 7-5 win over Samuel Smith.
Covington will now play Zionsville, with an enrollment 2,153, in the state quarterfinals at noon (Eastern) this Friday at Center Grove High School.
