COVINGTON, Ind. — The firsts for the Covington boys tennis team continue to roll in, especially for senior Calvin Springer.
Springer was selected to be the first Covington boys player to play in the Indiana North/South All-Star Event on Nov. 6 at the Community Sports & Wellness Center in Pendleton, Ind.
Springer is one of nine seniors selected from the Northwest region of the state to compete and will compete three times in singles and doubles from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Eastern time against other regions of the state.
This honor is coming off the first time the Trojans made the state quarterfinals.
