CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger boys tennis team got the season going on Monday with a 4-1 win over Greencastle.
Christian Holland and Thomas Lemming each won in singles for the Patriots, while the doubles teams of Caleb Edwards and Dylan Walters and Kaiden Peterson and Peyton Reynolds each won.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
From Monday
At Crawfordsville
Seeger 4, Greencastle 1
Singles — Christian Holland (S) def. Callahan, 6-3, 6-0. Thomas Lemming (S) def. Adams 6-0, 6-0. Glotzbach (G) def. Kyle Swank 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — Caleb Edwards-Dylan Walters (S) def. Dowd-Evans 6-4, 6-1. Jaiden Peterson-Peyton Reynolds (S) def. Hammond-Lewis 6-1, 6-2
Records — Seeger 1-0 overall
