WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger boys tennis team was able to beat shut out Southmont 5-0 on Tuesday.
Christian Holland, Thomas Lemming and Zachary Reynolds each won singles matches for the Patriots, while the doubles teams of Peyton Reynolds and Dylan Walters and Garrett Cooksey and Macyn Hughes each won.
The Patriots are 5-0 and will play South Vermillion on Wednesday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 5, South Montgomery 0
Singles — Christian Holland (S) def. Downey 6-0, 6-1. Thomas Lemming (S) def. Cory 6-1, 6-1. Zachary Reynolds (S) def. Allen 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Payton Reynolds-Dylan Reynolds (S) def. McCutchan-McCaughey 6-1, 6-3. Garrett Cooksey-Macyn Hughes (S) def. Hardin-Garcia 6-0, 6-1.
Records — Seeger 5-0 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.