ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Schlarman Academy freshman Charles Ludwig had an up and down day at the IHSA state tennis finals on Thursday.
Ludwig started the day with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jacob Britt of Fairfield, but lost to Wheaton Academy's Aidan Hilson 6-2, 6-4 to drop out of the championship bracket.
In the consolation bracket, Ludwig started in the second round and beat Urbana University's Lucas Woods 6-1, 5-7 (7), but lost in the third round to Lake Villa's Gavin Murrie 6-2, 6-2 to end the season.
