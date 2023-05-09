VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team swept South Putnam 5-0 on Tuesday.
Haley Webb, Alydia Mellady and Josie Harshbarger each had singles wins for the Mustangs, while the teams of Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett and Kendall Eberly and Laney Hoagland each won in doubles.
The Mustangs will play Benton Central on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, South Putnam 0
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Kaley Hodge 6-0, 6-0. Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Sydney Boswell 6-0, 6-0. Josie Harshbarger (FC) def. Maddie Newby 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Ava Watson-Kylie Arnold 6-2, 6-1. Kendall Eberly-Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Elena Emmerich-Caitlin Phillips 6-0, 6-1.
