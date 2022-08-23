CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Skylar Hoagland, Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong each won in singles as the Fountain Central boys tennis team swept North Montgomery 5-0.
The doubles teams of Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Lukas Miller also won for the Mustangs, who will face Benton Central on Thursday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, North Montgomery 0
Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) def. Beckett Martin 6-0, 6-0. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Hayden Turner 6-1, 6-3. Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Alex Champman 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Brayden Prickett-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Brookes Walters-Nate McCoy 6-2, 6-3. Wes Jackson-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Haze Kashon-Owen Utterback 6-3, 6-1.
Records — Fountain Central 4-0 overall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.