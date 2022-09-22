GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team prepared for the Wabash River Conference Tournament on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Greencastle.
Skyler Hoagland Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong won in singles for the Mustangs, while the teams of Lukas Miller and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett each won in doubles.
The Mustangs will now host the WRC Tournament, which starts Saturday and will end on Monday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Greencastle, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Greencastle 0
Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) Def. Eli Callahan 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Jay Glotzbach 7-6 (4), 7-5. Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Andrew Adams 6-4, 6-0
Doubles — Lukas Miller-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Dorian Dowd-Blaine Barger 6-1, 6-0. Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Joel Hammond-Paul Lewis 6-0, 6-1.
