VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team won the Wabash River Conference title on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Attica.
Skyler Hoagland, Gabe McCollum and Ethan Mellady each had singles wins for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Lukas Miller and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett also won.
The Mustangs are 10-1 and are 5-0 in the WRC and will face Western Boone on Tuesday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) def. Caiden Jeffries 6-0, 6-0. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Noah Blankenship 6-0, 6-1. Ethan Mellady (FC) def. Luke Blankenship 6-0, 6-1
Doubles — Lukas Miller-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Jake Garrett-Elliot Rosswurm 6-1, 6-1. Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Gage Greeson-Drew Mandeville 6-1, 6-0.
