VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team swept Attica 5-0 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Gabe McCollum, Skyler Hoagland and Koby Wolf won in singles for the Mustangs, while the teams Noah Armstrong and William Armstrong and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett each won in doubles.
The Mustangs are 6-2 and 4-1 in the WRC and will face Western Boone on Tuesday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
Singles — Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Caiden Ashley 6-0, 6-2. Skylar Hoagland (FC) def. Blake Inman 6-0, 6-0. Koby Wolf (FC) won by forfeit.
Doubles — Noah Armstrong-William Armstrong (FC) def. Layne Wilson-Ethan Bartkowiak 6-, 6-1. Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett (FC) won by forfeit
Records — Fountain Central 6-2 overall, 4-1 in Wabash River Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.