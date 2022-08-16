CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — On the strength of two doubles victories, the Fountain Central boys tennis team won its opener 3-2 over Crawfordsville on Tuesday.
The teams of Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Lukas Miller each won for the Mustangs, while Noah Armstrong won in singles.
The Mustangs will play Frankfort on Wednesday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Crawfordsville 2
Singles — James Murphy (C) def. Skyler Hoagland 7-5, 6-1, Wyatt Motz (C) def. Gabe McCollum 6-4, 6-1, Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Jude Hutchison 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
Doubles — Brayden Prickett-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Thomas Bowling-Rowen Gambrel 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, Wes Jackson-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Brendan Warren-Nolan Watt 6-1, 6-3.
Records — Fountain Central 1-0 overall, Crawfordsville 0-1.
