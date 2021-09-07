GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys basketball team cruised to an 5-0 win over South Putnam on Tuesday.
Skyler Hoagland, Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong each had singles wins for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Carter Merryman and Brayden Prickett and Wes Jackson and Koby Wolf each won.
Fountain Central went to 3-2 overall and will go to South Vermillion on Wednesday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Greencastle, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, South Putnam 0
Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) def. Trystan Smithers 7-5, 6-2. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Tanner Smithers 6-2, 6-0. Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Jacob Beadles 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles — Carter Merryman-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Ben Teipen-Logan Starks 6-3, 6-1. Wes Jackson-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Luke Hutcheson-Steven Theis 6-1, 6-0.
Records — Fountain Central 3-2 overall
