VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team could not get a win in singles as it lost to Parke Heritage 4-1 on Tuesday.
Noah Armstrong and Lukas Miller teamed up to win in doubles for the Mustangs, who are 5-4 and will face Attica on Wednesday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Parke Heritage 4, Fountain Central 1
Singles — Evan James (PH) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-2, 6-2, Joel Gooch (PH) def. Gabe McCollum 6-3, 6-3. Mason Bowsher (PH) def. Koby Wolf 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Max Dowd-Garrett McAlister (PH) def. Carter Merryman-Brayden Prickett 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. Noah Armstrong-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Carson McAlister-Lowie Woody 6-0, 6-1.
Records — Parke Heritage 10-1 overall, Fountain Central 5-4 overall.
