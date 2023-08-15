VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team started the season with a 4-1 loss to Crawfordsville on Tuesday.
The doubles team of Noah Armstrong and Koby Wolf were the lone winners for the Mustangs, who will travel to Frankfort on Wednesday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Crawfordsville 4, Fountain Central 1
Singles — James Murphy (C) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-1, 6-4. Wyatt Motz (C) def. Gabe McCollum 6-2, 6-0, Rowan Gambrel (C) def. Ayden Batchelor 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Noah Armstrong-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Jude Coursey-Jude Hutchison 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Thomas Bowling-Henry Bannon (C) def. Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett 6-4, 7-5.
Records — Crawfordsville 0-1, Fountain Central 0-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.