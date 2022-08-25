VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The doubles teams of Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Lukas Miller each won for the Fountain Central boys tennis team, but Benton Central won all of the singles matches to win 3-2 on Thursday.
The Mustangs are 4-1 and will face Covington on Tuesday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Benton Central 3, Fountain Central 2
Singles — Logan Hardebeck (BC) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-1, 6-2. Adrian Torres (BC) def. Gabe McCollum 6-4, 6-3. Baylon Holmes (BC) def. Noah Armstrong 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles — Brayden Prickett-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Ryan Foster-Tyler Klemme 6-4, 7-5. Wes Jackson-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Carson Goodman-Caleb Gobel 6-4, 6-0.
Records — Benton Central 8-0 overall, Fountain Central 4-1 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.