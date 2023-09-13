VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — With wins by doubles teams Noah Armstrong and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett, the Fountain Central boys tennis team got past Parke Heritage 3-2.
Gabe McCollum won in singles for the Mustangs, who are 5-2 and 3-1 in the Wabash River Conference and will host Attica on Thursday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Parke Heritage 2
Singles — Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Lewie Woody 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Carson McCalister (PH) def. William Armstrong 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. Max Dowd (PH) def. Ayden Batchelor 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Doubles — Noah Armstrong-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Warren Ayers-Cooper Vincent 6-3, 6-3. Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Nate Woodard-Parker Hopkins 6-3, 6-0.
Records — Fountain Central 5-2 overall, 3-1 in Wabash River Conference.
