VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — With two wins in singles action, the Fountain Central boys tennis team defeated Covington 3-2 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong each win in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles team of Wes Jackson and Lukas Miller also won.
Evan Norton won in singles for the Trojans, while the team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell won in doubles.
The Mustangs are 5-1 and 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will host the Fountain Central Invitational on Saturday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Covington 2
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-3, 6-4. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Carson Schaeffer 6-1, 6-0. Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Aiden Miller 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Myles Potter -Jackson Kindell (C) def. Brayden Prickett-Koby Wolf 6-0, 6-0. Wes Jackson-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Emmett Reynolds-Urban Roarks 6-3, 6-2
Records — Covington 7-2 overall, 1-1 in Wabash River Conference. Fountain Central 5-1, 1-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.