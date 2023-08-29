COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team were able to beat Covington 4-1 on Tuesday.
Gabe McCollum and Ayden Batchelor won in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Noah Armstrong and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett also won.
Urban Roarks won the lone match in singles for the Trojans, who are 1-5 and will host Attica on Thursday.
The Mustangs are 3-1 and 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will host the Fountain Central Invitational on Saturday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Covington 1
Singles — Urban Roarks (C) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-1, 6-4. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Carson Schaeffer 6-1, 6-0. Ayden Batchelor (FC) def. Luke Holycross 6-0, 6-1
Doubles — Noah Armstrong-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Grissom Cope-Brody Goodrich 6-1, 6-0. Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Ben Stewart-Nathan Webster 6-0, 6-0.
Records — Fountain Central 3-1 overall, Covington 1-5 overall.
