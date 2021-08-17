VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team won all of its singles matches as they beat Crawfordsville 4-1 in Tuesday's season opener.
Skyler Hoagland, Brayden Prickett and Gabe McCollum each won in singles for the Mustangs, while the team of Noah Armstrong and Lukas Miller won in doubles.
The Mustangs will face Frankfort on Wednesday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veederburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Crawfordsville 1
Singles — Sklyer Hoagland (FC) def. James Murphy 6-2, 6-1. Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Wyatt Motz 6-4, 7-6 (4). Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Jude Hutchinson 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Thatcher Gambrel-Ziair Morgan (C) def. Carter Merryman-Koby Wolf 6-4, 0-6, 6-3. Noah Armstrong-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Thomas Bowling-James Novak 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.
Records — Fountain Central 1-0 overall.
