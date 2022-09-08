DANVILLE, Ind. — Skyler Hoagland dropped just one game in his victory at No. 1 singles as the Fountain Central Mustangs defeated the Danville Warriors 5-0 on Thursday.
Other wins in singles for Fountain Central, which improved to 7-1, came from Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong. While picking up the victories in doubles were the teams of Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf along with Wes Jackson and Lukas Miller.
At Danville, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Danville 0
Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) def. Jake Waits, 6-0, 6-1. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Peyton Bickel, 6-4, 6-3. Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Chase Taylor, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — Brayden Prickett and Kolby Wolf (FC) def. Jarrett Guidry and Luke Stidham, 6-0, 6-3. Wes Jackson and Lukas Miller (FC) def. Cole Flick and Dylan Williams, 6-1, 6-2.
Record — Fountain Central 7-1 overall.
