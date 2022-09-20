VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team beat Western Boone 3-2 on Tuesday.
Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong each won in singles, while the team of Lukas Miller and Koby Wolf won in doubles for the Mustangs, who are 11-1 and will face Greencastle on Thursday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Western Boone 2
Singles — Gavin Hawkins (WB) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-3, 7-5, Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Brady Warmoth 6-1, 6-2. Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Jon Rutherford 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Lukas Miller-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Tyler Konz-Andrew Petro 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Daniel Talbott-Garrett Prickett (WB) def. Wes Jackson-Brayden Pricektt 6-4, 6-3.
Records — Fountain Central 11-1 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.