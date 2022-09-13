ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team remained unbeaten in Wabash River Conference play with a 4-1 win over Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
The doubles teams of Lukas Miller and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett won for the Mustangs, while Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong won in singles.
The Mustangs are 8-1 and 3-0 in the WRC and will face Seeger on Wednesday in a make-up match from Monday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Rockville, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Parke Heritage 1
Singles — Lewie Woody (PH) def. Skyler Hoagland 0-6, 6-4, 6-2. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Carson McAllister 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Mason Bosher 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Lukas Miller-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Max Dowd-Garret McCallister 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Aidan Crum-Gavin Jacks 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Records — Fountain Central 8-1 overall, 3-0 in Wabash River Conference
