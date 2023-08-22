VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys volleyball team swept through North Montgomery on Tuesday with a 5-0 win.
Skylar Hoagland, Gabe McCollum and Ayden Batchelor won in singles and the teams of Noah Armstrong and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett each won in doubles for the Mustangs, who are 2-1 and will face Benton Central on Thursday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, North Montgomery 0
Singles — Skylar Hoagland (FC) def. Owen Utterback 6-0, 6-1. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Alex Chapman 6-1, 6-0. Ayden Batchelor (FC) def. Dane Elliott 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Noah Armstrong-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Nathan McCoy-Beckett Martin 6-0, 6-2. Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Cade Cole-Austin Biddle 6-2, 6-0.
Records — Fountain Central 2-1 overall.
