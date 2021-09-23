VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team beat Greencastle 4-1 in nonconference action on Thursday.
Gabe McCollum and Wes Jackson won in singles for the Mustangs, while the teams of Carter Merryman and Brayden Prickett and Noah Armstrong and Lukas Miller won in doubles.
The Mustangs end the regular season at 8-4 and will host the Wabash River Conference tennis tournament, which will start Saturday with the semifinals and finals set for Monday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Greencastle 1
Singles — Holton Miller (G) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-2, 6-4, Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Eli Hardwick 6-1, 6-4. Wes Jackson (FC) def. Jacob Carter 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Carter Merryman-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Jay Glotzbach-Eli Callahan 6-4, 6-2. Noah Armstrong-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Andrew Adams-Evan Harris 6-0, 6-0.
Records — Fountain Central 8-4 overall.
