VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team got past Danville, Ind. 4-1 on Thursday.
Skyler Hoagland and Gabe McCollum won in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Carter Merryman and Brayden Prickett and Wes Jackson and Koby Wolf each won.
The Mustangs are 5-2 and will be part of the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Danville (Ind.) 1
Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) def. Andrew Schrier 6-1, 7-5. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Garret Thomas 5-7, 6-5, 13-11, Peyton Bickel (D) def. Cole Garbison 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Carter Merryman-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Nolyn Greci-Chase Taylor 6-1, 6-1. Wes Jackson-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Jaden Roberts-Sam Gibbons 6-1, 6-1.
Records — Fountain Central 5-2 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.